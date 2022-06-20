India is in Kapil Dev phase of Web 3.0; Tendulkar, Dhoni yet to come: General Catalyst

Since inception two decades ago, US-based venture capital firm General Catalyst has pumped in over USD 14 billion in more than 1,000 startups globally. In recent years, it has seen some notable IPOs, including AirBnB, Vroom, Cazoo, Deliveroo and more. The fund, which invests across stages - seed to growth and beyond, recently closed its eleventh fund with a corpus of USD 4.6 billion. Its largest fundraise till date. It is out of this fund that General Catalyst seeks to actively invest in Indian startups.

It is out of this fund that General Catalyst seeks to actively invest in Indian startups. Since 2019, the VC firm has invested over $150 million in more than 15 Indian startups, which includes unicorns Spinny and CRED.

Ready to go big in India, the VC is evaluating startups across segments such as consumer, SaaS, fintech, Web 3.0, crypto, agri-tech, and others.

To discuss the road ahead for the VC firm in India, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Deep Nishar, managing director at General Catalyst and Anand Chandrasekaran, Partner at General Catalyst.

Watch the video for more.