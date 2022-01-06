Hope to list Dunzo in next 36-48 months, says CEO Kabeer Biswas

Reliance Retail has bought 25.8 percent stake in quick delivery platform Dunzo for USD 200 million. The deal is part of a larger USD 240 million round led by Reliance Retail with participation from existing investors Lightbox, Lightrock, 3l Capital and Alteria Capital. To know more about the deal and road ahead, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Kabeer Biswas, Co-Founder & CEO of Dunzo.

Dunzo will use the funds to expand its quick commerce business as it enables instant delivery of essentials from a network of micro warehouses. It also plans to expand its B2B business vertical to support logistics for local merchants across the country. The aim is to increase operations to 15 cities from the current seven.

In addition to the funding from Reliance Retail, Dunzo will enable hyperlocal logistics for its retail stores and facilitate last mile deliveries for Jio Mart's merchant network.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.