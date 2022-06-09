Growth with healthy unit economics is the mantra to build sustainable companies: Sanjeev Aggarwal

Over the last two decades, Young Turks has unfailingly captured the rise of India’s first generation entrepreneurs with no storied backgrounds or deep pockets but full of audacity to build internet businesses relevant for post liberalization mobile first generation of India. And the growth has been exponential. From just 8 unicorns in the 5 year period of 2011 to 2015, India has minted a record 44 unicorns in 2021 and in 2022 we have already added 16, billion dollar startups to the tally. So to take stock of the lessons of the past and chart out an action plan to cope with the current challenging environment, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Sanjeev Aggarwal, Co-Founder of Helion Venture Partners and Nitish Mittersain, Founder of Nazara Technologies.

Over the last two decades, Young Turks has unfailingly captured the rise of India’s first generation entrepreneurs with no storied backgrounds or deep pockets but full of audacity to build internet businesses relevant for post liberalization mobile first generation of India. And the growth has been exponential.

The Indian startup ecosystem is currently valued at a whopping USD 400 billion and the country is now home to over 65,000 startups.

From just 8 unicorns in the 5 year period of 2011 to 2015, India has minted a record 44 unicorns in 2021 and in 2022 we have already added 16, billion dollar startups to the tally.

However, the era of being rewarded for hyper-growth at any cost is quickly coming to an end. Investors are shifting their focus towards companies who can demonstrate profitability in the here and now.

For many young founders this could be their first downturn. So to take stock of the lessons of the past and chart out an action plan to cope with the current challenging environment, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Sanjeev Aggarwal, Co-Founder of Helion Venture Partners and Nitish Mittersain, Founder of Nazara Technologies.

