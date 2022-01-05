Good Glamm Group acquires influencer management platforms Winkl, Vidooly; experts discuss road ahead

The content-to-commerce 'house of brands' Good Glamm Group, has announced the acquisition of two more influencer management platforms - Winkl and Vidooly. And, with it, it has created a new entity called the Good Creator Company to bring together all its influencer and creator platforms under a single umbrella.

From becoming a conglomerate after a string of acquisitions to achieving the unicorn status, for the Good Glamm Group, 2021 went from good to better and better. And is showing no signs of slowing down in 2022.

To build this tech platform and acquire more influencer-driven companies, the Good Glamm Group has seeded the new venture with Rs 200 crore.

With the combined strength of Plixxo, Winkl, Miss-Malini and Vidooly, the Good Creator Company will host 250,000 influencers and hopes to reach over 70 million users every month.

As per a GroupM report, influencer marketing industry is set to reach a size of over Rs 2000 crore by 2025.

To discuss the road ahead for influencer marketing, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Priyanka Gill, Co-Founder of Good Glamm Group; Malini Agarwal, Co-Founder of Good Creator Co, Founder of Miss Malini Entertainment; Rahul Singh, Co-Founder of Good Creator Co, Co-Founder & CEO of Winkl and Nishant Radia, Co-Founder of Good Creator Co, Founder & CMO of Vidooly.

