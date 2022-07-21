Young Turks: Experts discuss the fall in venture capital funding

CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan spoke to Priya Rajan, MD-Global Gateway at Silicon Valley Bank; Sudhir Sethi, Founder and Chairman at Chiratae Ventures; and Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman and MD at TVS Capital Funds to discuss the fall in venture capital funding.

In the first half of 2022, Indian startups raised $17 billion dollars of venture capital. When compared to the $34 billion raised last year, everything seems to be on track to hit record funding levels yet again! We may even be tempted to say, all is well, but, is it? The slowdown is real.

VC funding into Indian startups is down from $11 billion in Q1 to $6.9 billion in Q2, as per data from venture intelligence. In the last quarter, there were more warning letters from venture capital firms than sightings of unicorns. Only four startups entered the billion dollar club in Q2 versus 14 in Q1.

Well, the unicorns themselves have been struggling to raise funds. Some are delaying their IPOs and others are preparing to take a cut in valuation in exchange for funding. So, it's no surprise that founders are now talking about being prudent, even frugal, with how their companies will be run.

But, as a way to save costs, more than 11,000 employees have been laid off, even by unicorns. Having said that investors continue to bet on the India story - cherry picking young innovative businesses as they raise their largest ever India-dedicated funds for early stage investments.

In fact, India-focused VC and PE growth funds have raised $14 billion so far this year, according to a report by the Silicon Valley bank and that is a large war chest ready to be deployed.

So what is 2022 looking like for Indian startups as they tackle what would be a first-ever downcyle for most young founders and of course what's the investor playbook as they navigate choppy waters? To discuss this CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan spoke to Priya Rajan, MD-Global Gateway at Silicon Valley Bank; Sudhir Sethi, Founder and Chairman at Chiratae Ventures; and Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman and MD at TVS Capital Funds.

Watch video for more