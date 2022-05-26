Startups need to focus on profitable growth and not chase valuations, say experts

Over the last 20 years a lot has dramatically changed for the Indian startup ecosystem. There has been a lot of press and a lot of headlines around India minting unicorns. In 2022 alone, India has seen more than 40 unicorns. CNBC-TV18 spoke to experts to discuss what the startup story for India looks like from here on and why they are getting so much focus and attention in Davos.

Over the last 20 years a lot has dramatically changed for the Indian startup ecosystem, particularly in the last 10 years, and more so in the last 2 years.

There has been a lot of press and a lot of headlines around India minting unicorns. In 2022 alone, India has seen more than 40 unicorns. However the real story is about the value creation and no so much the valuation.

So what does the startup story for India look like from here on and why they are getting so much focus and attention in Davos? To discuss this CNBC-TV18 spoke to Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder of Zerodha & True Beacon; Vidit Aatrey, Founder & CEO of Meesho; Sachin Dev Duggal, Co-Founder & CEO of Builder.ai; Prashant Pitti, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip and KT Rama Rao, Minister of Urban Development & IT in Telangana.

Watch video for more.