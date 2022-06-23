Corning’s work culture is its competitive advantage, says John Bayne

One material is embedded in all of our daily lives. We touch it over a thousand times every day, but hardly notice it - glass. Not just a screen, glass forms the connecting tissue that is powering the digital world. So from the microchip to the fingertip a lot of what's between and beyond is made possible by Corning glass. However John Bayne, the head of Corning's mobile consumer electronics division, believes Corning is yet to make the ultimate glass.

One material is embedded in all of our daily lives. We touch it over a thousand times every day, but hardly notice it — glass.

Not just a screen, glass forms the connecting tissue that is powering the digital world. From microchips and optic fibre cables to giant satellite lens and panels which enable us to peer into the farthest reaches of space.

So, from the microchip to the fingertip, a lot of what's between and beyond is made possible by Corning glass.

The company is the inventor of the sturdy, break-resistant Gorilla glass, which has found its way into 8 billion devices, including Apple iPhones.

The 150-year-old, New York-based firm, which made the first glass encasement for Thomas Edison's revolutionary bulb, is preparing for what it calls the era of glass, with the coming of interactive surfaces, augmented reality interfaces and more.

In the first quarter of this year, the company's revenue surged to nearly $4 billion, which has given it the confidence to close the year with sales worth $15 billion. It's strongest year ever.

Nobody can tell more about the glass of the future and the future of glass than John Bayne, the head of Corning's mobile consumer electronics division, who believes Corning is yet to make the ultimate glass.

