Budget 2022 puts spotlight on mental health; experts discuss key challenges

Last week, the third Union Budget to be delivered during a pandemic turned the spotlight on mental health. The centre has proposed to set up a 23 tele-mental health centres, with National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) acting as the nodal agency. As per a study published in Lancet last October, depression and anxiety disorders in India increased by upto 35 percent in 2020, the first year of the COVID pandemic - this compared to a 25 percent increase globally.

However, when it comes to young people only about 41 percent in India feel that it's good to get support for mental health problems - this as per an UNICEF survey conducted across 21 nations - compare this with the 83 percent of the young people in 21 nations who said yes to seeking support for mental health issues, and the lack of awareness becomes prominent.

Poor mental health of citizens can be paralysing for the country and also comes at a huge economic cost. According to WHO, mental health disorders can cost India a whopping USD 1.03 trillion between 2012 and 2030.

Over the last few years a whole host of mental health startups have employed technology to bridge the treatment gap in the country using AI led chatbots, virtual therapy and online helplines.

To discuss what needs to be done to mainstream mental healthcare in India, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Richa Singh, Co-Founder of YourDOST; Smriti Joshi, Lead Psychologist at Wysa and Shilpa Lakshminarayanan, Founder & COO of Juno Clinic.

