Zero evidence of rumours of Xi Jinping's arrest, says Ananth Krishnan of The Hindu

Ahead of a crucial meeting of the Chinese communist party's 20th National Conference - there have been rumours of a coup and arrest of President Xi Jinping. To discuss these developments in China, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Ananth Krishnan, China Correspondent for The Hindu. Krishnan said that it has been quite surreal to see social media speculations when there is no evidence to suggest any of these rumours that have been spreading.

Several Twitter handles claimed that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) had taken control and that 6,000 international and domestic flights had been stopped. While there has been no formal statement from the Chinese foreign ministry, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has elected all delegates for the meeting on October 16, where president XI is expected to secure an unprecedented third term.

He said there is no military movements that are extraordinary in Beijing. Life in the Chinese capitol this weekend has been as normal, he said.

