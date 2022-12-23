Zelensky's visit to US has been seen as the best Christmas gift for Ukraine: John Spencer

At least 2 lakh people have been killed in the Russia-Ukraine war that has been on for over 300 days. For the first time, Russian president Putin referred to the Ukraine conflict as war and not a special military operation.

Speaking to reporters in Moscow, Putin said and “Our goal is not to spin the flywheel of military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war, we will seek to make sure that it all ends, and the sooner, the better.”

His remarks came soon after Ukrainian president Zelenskyy’s visit to the United States. Returning from that trip, Zelenskyy wrote on telegram “We are coming back from Washington with good results”-

The Biden administration has announced another 2 billion dollars in military aid for Ukraine, including a patriot missile system. President Putin said Russia will find a way to counter this missile also adding that it would not help in settling the conflict.

The United States is taking Putin's comments on ending the war with skepticism. White House spokesman John Kirby said Putin had “Shown absolutely zero indication that he's willing to negotiate an end to the war.”

Meanwhile, Russia has threatened to slash oil production by 5-7 percent in early 2023 to counter price caps rolled out by western countries. The warning sent global oil prices surging upwards in anticipation of a drop in supply.

To discuss this CNBC-TV18 spoke to John Spencer, Chair, of Urban Warfare Studies, at Madison Policy Forum; Mark Cancian, Senior Fellow at CSIS; Rakesh Sood, Former Diplomat; and Bohdan Nahaylo, Chief Editor, at Kyiv Post.

