WTO Ministerial meet in Geneva extended by a day

WTO's Ministerial meet in Geneva has extended negotiations by another day to reach a consensus on key global trade issues. Many WTO members have objected to India’s stance on food and fishing issues. But the Indian contingent stands firm on its demand to ensure food security and putting an end to fishing subsidies.

WTO's Ministerial meet in Geneva has extended negotiations by another day to reach a consensus on key global trade issues. Many WTO members have objected to India’s stance on food and fishing issues. But the Indian contingent stands firm on its demand to ensure food security and putting an end to fishing subsidies.

The European Union’s Executive Vice-President has said that nations taking strong positions with far reaching demands are weakening the purpose of the agreement.

Mexican trade official also said that one cannot come to a negotiating forum making demands that they brand as non-negotiable.

However, India has disagreed with various WTO drafts and has defended its right to food security and public stock holding program to buy food exclusively from farmers.

India’s demand for waiver of IPR for vaccines, treatments and diagnostics also has been opposed by various big pharmaceutical companies.

Watch video for more.