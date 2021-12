Economist Intelligence Unit has released its 'worldwide Cost Of Living Report for 2021.' The report explores the rise and fall of the cost of living in 173 cities across the globe. It is a bi-yearly survey that compares more than 200 products and services.

The report explores the rise and fall of the cost of living in 173 cities across the globe. It is a bi-yearly survey that compares more than 200 products and services including prices for food, drink, clothing, household supplies, personal care items, home rents, transport, utility bills, private schools, domestic help & recreational costs.

