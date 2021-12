Yougov's Annual World's most admired men list is out. The British market research & data analytics firm asked - thinking about people alive in the world today, which man do you most admire to over 42,000 people across 38 countries and territories and compiled a list of top 20.

Yougov's Annual World's most admired men list is out. The British market research & data analytics firm asked - thinking about people alive in the world today, which man do you most admire to over 42,000 people across 38 countries and territories and compiled a list of top 20.

PM Modi has secured the 8th spot in the World’s Most Admired Men list of 2021.

Watch accompanying video for World's top 20 most admired men