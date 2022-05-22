Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Indian Premier
League 2022

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
  • Home>
  • videos News>
  • world News>

  • World Economic Forum 2022: Bain & Company bullish about opportunities in India in the long run, says CEO

videos | IST

World Economic Forum 2022: Bain & Company bullish about opportunities in India in the long run, says CEO

Profile image
By Shereen Bhan   IST (Published)
Mini

Manny Maceda, CEO of Bain & Company, spoke to CNBC-TV18, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022, about global growth and its revival and how his company is bullish about opportunities in India in the long run.

Manny Maceda, CEO of Bain & Company, on Sunday spoke to CNBC-TV18, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting 2022, about global growth and its revival.
He said he believes India should be one of the winners once the dust settles.  “I personally, and I know, my company is quite bullish in the long run on the opportunities in India, for all the good reasons,” Maceda said.
“In countries like India as a clear example, which I know in people's minds, whether you are corporates or financial investors that have very attractive fundamentals in the globalisation world. I could argue, your country should be one of the leaders here, should be one of the winners that emerge once the dust settles here,” he said.
He believes globally things are complicated. "We still feel ESG is important, we are still trying to do digital transformation, we are still trying to invest globally. But dealing now with potentially inflation, interest rates post globalisation, implications of the Russia-Ukraine war, it is complicated," he said.
Watch video for more
Also Read: Cannot fix global hunger issues without fixing the food systems, says UAE Minister Mariam Almheiri
Tags
next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More