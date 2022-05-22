World Economic Forum 2022: Bain & Company bullish about opportunities in India in the long run, says CEO

Manny Maceda, CEO of Bain & Company, spoke to CNBC-TV18, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022, about global growth and its revival and how his company is bullish about opportunities in India in the long run.

Manny Maceda, CEO of Bain & Company, on Sunday spoke to CNBC-TV18, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting 2022, about global growth and its revival.

He said he believes India should be one of the winners once the dust settles. “I personally, and I know, my company is quite bullish in the long run on the opportunities in India, for all the good reasons,” Maceda said.

“In countries like India as a clear example, which I know in people's minds, whether you are corporates or financial investors that have very attractive fundamentals in the globalisation world. I could argue, your country should be one of the leaders here, should be one of the winners that emerge once the dust settles here,” he said.

He believes globally things are complicated. "We still feel ESG is important, we are still trying to do digital transformation, we are still trying to invest globally. But dealing now with potentially inflation, interest rates post globalisation, implications of the Russia-Ukraine war, it is complicated," he said.