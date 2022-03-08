Women's Day: World Bank highlights female contribution to economy

In countries across the world studies have documented the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on women and how their position remains far more vulnerable compared to men. CNBC-TV18’s Ritu Singh give us a picture of how women as a workforce are placed today and how has the pandemic impacted them with respect to employment

According to a recent World Bank study, nearly 2.4 billion women globally don't have the same economic rights as men. 178 countries still maintain legal barriers that prevent the full economic participation of women. Nearly 40 percent economies have laws that constrain women's decision to join and remain in the labour force, and 95 countries do not guarantee equal pay for equal work.

There are also 19 economies around the world where a husband can actually legally prevent his wife from working and globally, women still only have three quarters of the legal rights that are afforded to men.

Now, the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap report says it will take 135.6 years to close the gender gap worldwide and 267.6 years to close the gap on economic participation and opportunity.

Now in the list of countries that provide the most gender-equal opportunities India ranks an abysmal 140 out of 156 countries covered. If you look at the job market in India, the year of FY21 of the pandemic saw 10.50 percent fewer women employed compared to the year before, while the decline for men was almost half the number.

