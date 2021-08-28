Will Afghanistan fiasco impact Joe Biden's presidency? Experts discuss

Jeff Smith, Research Fellow of South Asia at The Heritage Foundation said, "It is an embarrassing end to a conflict, it has really ended in a tragic way. The political consequences for President Biden are going to be highly negative.

US President Joe Biden has vowed to hunt down perpetrators of the Kabul airport blasts. He said the US military will carry out targeted strikes on Islamic State Khorasan at a time and place of their choosing.

The Islamic State Khorasan or IS-K had claimed responsibility for the August 27 twin suicide bombings at the Kabul airport that killed hundreds of people, including 13 US soldiers, and injured several others.

However, Biden has come under increasing pressure from Republican lawmakers, some even calling for his resignation. This is clearly the biggest setback for Joe Biden since he took over.

In an interview with Parikshit Luthra, Jeff Smith, Research Fellow of South Asia at The Heritage Foundation said, "It is an embarrassing end to a conflict and it has really ended in a tragic way. The political consequences for Biden are going to be highly negative. Americans did in large part want to leave Afghanistan, but it wasn't high on their priority list and they wanted it to be done in a responsible way."

"People do not think this has been handled responsibly. People are asking why it had to be rushed, why we had to close Bagram airbase? It seemed as if US military commanders would have preferred to keep both airports open. However, they were given specific troop numbers by the White House and said you have to follow these parameters. They said we can only keep one airport open if that is the case, it has to be the international airport in Kabul near the embassy," Smith said.

Olivier Knox, National Political Correspondent of The Washington Post said, "The number of Americans who favoured getting out of Afghanistan has gone up. However, what has happened is that Americans have become less pleased with the way Biden has carried out the evacuation. Republicans have served notice that they plan to use attacks on Biden's Afghanistan policy in the 2022 mid-terms."

"The Republican was already favoured to retake the House and the Senate and this could be a potent argument in the mid-terms. But, one thing to note is that Biden's approval ratings were sliding before the Afghanistan operation began and they were sliding for two very important reasons - one is the resurgence of the pandemic in the US that Biden had declared more or less beaten in July and then the ensuing economic damage. So Afghanistan is important, Republicans will use it as much as they can but the pandemic and economy are probably Biden's two bigger problems right now."

