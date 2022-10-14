'We made a lot of money here,' says Indian restaurateur who serves free food in Ukraine amid war

The owner of New Bombay Palace restaurant has been offering free meals to the people since February 20. Initially, the service was for Indian students, but was expanded to include all Ukrainians, who are facing difficulties in finding food.

The Russia-Ukraine war, apart from causing mass destruction and claiming thousands of lives, has brought about extreme hunger in Ukraine, especially in its capital Kyiv. And to serve hungry Ukrainians amid the war is an Indian man, Kuldeep Kumar, who runs the New Bombay Palace restaurant. He has been providing free meals daily to thousands in need. CNBCTV18’s Sanjay Suri met the Ukraine resident who said. "My family is here. They are all Ukrainians. These are tough times in Ukraine so we are helping people."

"About 700-1,000 people are coming every day

He continued, “We have made good money here, in Ukraine, so we are no spending it on the people."

"It’s a good hot Indian meal at the New Bombay Palace Restaurant that volunteers serve to whoever comes along to take away or sit and eat at the restaurant.”

Offering free food is always an act of kindness. When it is ‘Langar’ it is a religious obligation. The war has turned millions of Ukrainians into refugees in their own country. Not everyone could leave the country and many have decided to remain in Ukraine."

Moreover, Kumar explained, "Many people are coming here . They migrate from Kharkiv, Donetsk, where there is war. Most of the people are elderly.”

The Indian restaurant owners have shut shops to concentrate on serving people in need and the plan is not just to continue at least until the war continues, but expand it to a new premises. As demand is high and many people are reaching the restaurant, the owners are looking to move to new places to serve people queuing up every day.

