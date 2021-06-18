Vaccine passport will ensure seamless travel anywhere in EU, says Danish envoy Freddy Svane

VIDEOS

The presidents of the three main European institutions - the Parliament, the European Commission and the European Council have officially signed an agreement on the COVID-19 EU Digital COVID Certificate, popularly being referred to as the Vaccine Passport. This certificate will enter regulation on July 1 and is currently under trial in 13 countries including Germany, Greece and Spain.

Countries connected to the certificate gateway will allow safe travel within the European Union.

However, there is a catch. The certificate can only be issued to those fully vaccinated with the four vaccines that have been approved by the European Medicines Agency. These are the vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna, Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

Majority of EU and Schengen countries have said 'no' to vaccines that haven't been approved as yet. These include Russia's Sputnik-V and India's Covaxin. To know more about the Vaccine Passport, Parikshit Luthra spoke to Freddy Svane, Denmark's Ambassador to India.