US Presidential Elections 2020: Joe Biden expands his lead over Donald Trump; experts analyse trends

Updated : October 09, 2020 09:07 PM IST

Just over three weeks left for the US presidential elections, Democrat candidate Joe Biden seems to be firmly in the driver's seat. President Donald Trump is recovering well from COVID-19 and hasn't stopped lashing out at his opponents - even calling Kamala Harris a monster.

Biden has expanded his lead over Trump this week. He is ahead of Trump in all national polls by 9.7 to 10 points. Harris came out with higher favourability ratings but the debate had little impact on ratings of Biden and Trump.

According to the latest Reuters/ IPSOS poll, 59 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To discuss this, CNBC-TV18's Parikshit Luthra spoke to Jon Lieber, Eurasia Group's managing director for the US; Nelson Cunningham, president of McLarty Associates and Steven Herman, White House Bureau Chief at Voice of America.

Also, watch TS Tirumurti, India's envoy to the UN speak about Prime Minister Modi’s strong pitch for New Delhi's inclusion as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).