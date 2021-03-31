US President Joe Biden’s fiscal bazooka: Here’s what to expect

VIDEOS

Updated : March 31, 2021 01:36 PM IST

President Joe Biden is expected to announce details of his next big fiscal package in a speech at Pittsburg later tonight.

According to Washington Post news report, the fiscal package which will focus on infrastructure plan as part of massive economic proposal is expected to spend USD 650 billion on roads, rails, and other physical infrastructure, USD 400 billion on elderly and disabled care, USD 300 billion towards housing, USD 300 billion towards manufacturing, and USD 300 billion in terms of tax credits for clean-energy.

Watch video for CNBC-TV18’s Prashant Nair’s detailed analysis on what to expect.