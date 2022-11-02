Cross
    US Mid-term elections: Experts say current momentum in favour of Republicans

    IST

    US Mid-term elections: Experts say current momentum in favour of Republicans

    By Parikshit Luthra   IST (Published)
    Abortion rights, inflation, foreign policy are some of the key talking points in the US as the nation heads to mid-term elections next week. All 435 seats of the House of Representatives, about a third of the senate seats and crucial governor positions are up for grabs.

    The Republicans would be seeking to snatch control of the senate, which at present is controlled by the Democrats. If they succeed in wresting control of the House of Representatives, it would embolden the Republican's 2024 campaign.
    President Joe Biden's approval ratings are ticking higher, but only 40 percent of Americans approve of his performance. The Republicans are gaining momentum as well and the elections are pointing to a cliffhanger across several states.
    Sean Trende, Senior Election Analyst at Real Clear Politics said, “At this point you see momentum on the Republican side. A lot of these races really are breaking towards Republicans. In the House of Representatives most serious analysts agree that the Republicans are going to win it. In the senate there is momentum on the Republican side, but if that momentum shifts by Election Day then Democrats would keep the senate. If the current momentum continues then you could be looking at unified Republican control of Congress.”
    Watch video for more.
