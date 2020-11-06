US Election 2020: Joe Biden inches closer to victory; experts decode the challenges ahead for the new President

VIDEOS

Updated : November 06, 2020 09:06 PM IST

Joe Biden continues to hold lead in popular vote as well as the electoral college votes. In fact, the Decision Desk HQ has now called this election. They have said that Joe Biden has won Pennsylvania and it is 20 electoral college votes for a total of 273 and he has been elected as the 46th President of the USA. However, none of the major networks in the US have called the election as yet but all of them are saying that Joe Biden is in the lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia and the election could be called anytime now.

It's not just the presidential race but the elections to the US Congress that have also been in focus. It's worth noting that all four Indian-American democratic lawmakers -- Raja Krishnamoorthi from Illinois, Ami Bera and RO Khanna from California and Pramila Jayapal from Washington -- retain their seats having been elected to the house.

The American election is the most closely watched election even outside the country. This time allies in Europe and elsewhere as well as adversaries have been watching the election intently.

While allies have kept comments to a minimum, Russian state media has portrayed the elections as being fraught with civil unrest. China's government meanwhile has not officially commented. But a change in the American presidency will see a shift in the colour and tone of ties with Russia, China and Iran.

To discuss this, Parikshit Luthra spoke to Raja Krishnamoorthi, Congressman, House of Representatives, Tanvi Madan, director, India Project at Brookings and William Wechsler, director at The Atlantic Council.

