US backs peaceful protests but also supports farm laws; former diplomats weigh in

Updated : February 04, 2021 07:25 PM IST

Tweets from international celebrities supporting the farm protests have sparked off a diplomatic exercise.

The US State department has reacted to the farmer protests for the first time. In its statement, the department has supported peaceful protests calling them the "hallmark of a democracy."

However, the US has also supported the recent farm laws saying it welcomes steps to improve efficiency and attract private capital.

This statement comes just a day after India's external affairs ministry responded with a statement to tweets from global celebrities like Rihanna and climate change activist Greta Thunberg supporting the farmer protests.

Today, speaking at a virtual event organised by the UP government, Prime Minister Modi called farmers the backbone of India's democracy. He also highlighted how India has managed to produce record agricultural output even during the pandemic.

To discuss this, Parikshit Luthra spoke to former ambassadors KC Singh, Anil Trigunayat and Rakesh Sood.