Ukraine war: Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra explains the significance of the nuclear plant on Ukraine that is now under Russian control.

Ukraine had informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant had been shelled overnight and this sent global alarm bells going. This happened in the early hours of Friday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russian forces of firing at the nuclear plant , something which hasn't ever happened in history. He said this could be a catastrophe and may cause the destruction of Europe. Multiple reports now suggest that Russia has taken control of the nuclear power station, this after taking control of Chernobyl a few days ago.

The IAEA's incident and emergency center is now in full response mode. The body has said the fire has not affected essential equipment and there is no change in radiation levels. Some relief also came in with the US Energy Secretary saying reactors at Zaporizhzhia are protected by robust containment structures and are being shut down.

Now, this plant is located in south east Ukraine , about 550 kms from Kyiv built between 1984 and 1995 it is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and 9th largest in the world. Why is it significant? It has 6 reactors, each generating 950 megawatts, enough energy for roughly four million homes. The plant generates 20 percent of Ukraine's electricity and accounts for 50 percent of energy generated by Ukraine's nuclear power plants.

