Ukraine seeks more weapons, military assistance from NATO; experts discuss road ahead

Ukraine has urged NATO countries to supply more weapons and military assistance including war planes, heavy air defense systems, missiles and armoured vehicles in order to counter the Russian offensive.

Ukraine's foreign minister, while speaking at the NATO headquarters in Brussels said that there were three items on their agenda "weapons, weapons and weapons".

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy has said that the latest slew of sanctions against Russia are not enough - he said that without more painful measures and supply of weapons, Russia will view the actions as permission to launch a new attack.

A joint statement from G7 foreign ministers said that the massacres in Bucha and other Ukrainian towns will be inscribed in the list of atrocities and severe violations of international law.

Meanwhile, Russia’s defense ministry has said it has destroyed fuel storage facilities in four Ukrainian cities located in eastern Ukraine.

As per the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), over 4 million people have left Ukraine for neighboring countries since the start of the invasion and more than 6.5 million in Ukraine have been displaced from their homes.

To discuss the Russia-Ukraine crisis, CNBC-TV18 spoke to PS Raghavan, Former Ambassador to Russia and Najum Iqbal, spokesperson at International Committee of the Red Cross.

