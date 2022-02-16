Russia continues their military build-up: NATO Secretary General

Amid a much-publicized troop withdrawal by the Russians from the Ukrainian border, the NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has cautioned the world that the situation is still tense as Moscow still has the capability of a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine in the shortest period of time.

Russia is continuing its troop build-up and the recent withdrawal might not mean de-escalation. said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. The NATO Secretary-General was speaking to the press in Brussels, ahead of the Defence Ministers Meeting on Ukraine, and he had some crucial comments. He said that Russia has often moved troops back and forth, but they continue to maintain the capability of a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine in the shortest period of time.

They said that NATO would welcome any real withdrawal of troops currently, they are not seeing this, Russia continues to maintain heavy weaponry at Ukraine's borders, and they continue to move troops, but that does not really indicate any de-escalation.

Joe Biden has spoken about 150,000 troops at the Ukraine border, the NATO Secretary-General said that the number of troops that Russia is maintaining right now continues to be well above 100,000 and the numbers continue to increase.

So this is where the situation lies at the moment. He also said that this was important, while they are working hard, and are cautiously optimistic of a diplomatic solution to the crisis, they also continue to be prepared for the worst.

