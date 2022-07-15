UK PM race: The rise and rise of Rishi Sunak

The race to succeed Boris Johnson as the next Prime Minister is heating up. The British Conservative Party has kicked off the process to elect its next leader and the results will be announced on September 5. After two rounds of voting, Rishi Sunak, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer in Boris Johnson's cabinet, is in the lead.

CNBC-TV18’s Sanjay Suri reports that Sunak is as good as through to the last round of voting to become the Conservative Party leader, and thereby Prime Minister.

Sunak led the first round with 88 votes and topped that with 101 in the second round. It’s finally all pointing to a run-off between Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Liz Truss.

It’s a long way to have come for an outsider into the world of conservative politics in Britain.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18 in November 2015, Sunak had said, “The seeds were planted when I was much younger. My dad's a family doctor, my mum ran the local pharmacy where I grew up. I grew up watching them day in day out make a difference to our community. I worked in my mum's chemist and delivered medicines and I always remember what people would say about my parents to me and the difference they made to their lives and I thought one day if I could do the same thing then I would be happy."

Sunak has projected himself in a promo on social media as the insider born to those once outsiders. For them, Britain became a land of opportunity, to which they contributed through their success. But a pharmacy business and a career as GP are successes of the regular kind. Sunak is aiming higher than imaginable earlier.

That aim was high enough already when he was elected MP. And now he's aiming for PM, no less. He is applying for a vacancy that he created. Sunak effectively brought down Johnson and his government with his resignation. And Johnson is effectively now campaigning against Sunak through foreign secretary and candidate Truss. But Sunak is careful in what he says about his former boss.

Sunak says, "Boris Johnson is one of the most remarkable people I have ever met. I will have no part in a rewriting of history that seeks to demonise Boris."

In the face of unexpectedly strong opposition from Mordaunt and Truss, Sunak is confident he's on his way to the absolute top.

"The response has been overwhelming, beyond my imagination", he said.

And he is confident he has the best plan for the country.

"I have a plan to steer the economy through these headwinds. It's not credible to promise lot more spending and lower taxes. Once we have gripped inflation, I will get the tax burden down. It is a question of when, not if", he said.

In the face of criticism that he is too elitist to understand the pangs inflation have brought, Sunak has told the nation his wealth should not be held against him. He has long held that his successful financial career should be a qualification rather than otherwise.

He said, "I am one of those people who think parliament benefits from members who have had experience outside of politics whether that is in teaching, law or, in my case, of business and finance. I think if you can bring that experience from another career into the house of the parliament, that will help you be a better politician and can help you make a policy."

Plans and policies of course ought to come first. But someone might just say, the emperor is naked. Sunak is a very Indian-looking British citizen. He is an emphatic Hindu. His wife is an Indian citizen. Sunak was emphatic earlier that these things should not matter and he is determined now that they must not.

"It does not matter what you look like, where you are from or what your background is. It matters what your values are and what you are going to do for people.”

Standing for your beliefs is one thing, but standing for Prime Minister is another. Sunak’s principal opponent is likely to be Penny Mordaunt, who is conservative of a more familiar kind from the true blue tory heartland where blue really means white. But that Sunak is leading the race to be Prime minister of Britain is already something of a miracle.

However, Economist & Former MP of UK Lord Meghnad Desai says Boris Johnson supporters don’t like Sunak. So, it would be the most amazing factor if Rishi Sunak becomes the Prime Minister.

“At the end it will be Rishi Sunak and one other person. The question is the other person will be Liz Truss or Penny Mordaunt. My gut feeling is the other person would be Penny Mordaunt. However Sunak is accused of the fact that he resigned and that began the downfall of Boris Johnson. So the Johnson supporters don’t like Sunak. So if Rishi Sunak did become Prime Minister, it would be the most amazing factor in all of Europe, America and everywhere because that shows that the British society is much more tolerant, much more diverse than anybody thought.”

