Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak? The race to become the UK's next Prime Minister has entered its final lap. The two candidates are making their pitches to the Conservative Party members who must choose one of them as Boris Johnson's successor.

Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak? The race to become the UK's next Prime Minister has entered its final lap. The two candidates are making their pitches to Conservative Party members who must either as Boris Johnson's successor.

While Sunak is currently leading the race with 137 votes, Liz Truss has secured 113 votes.

The final round of voting will close on September 2 and the results will be announced on September 5.

Meanwhile, British Indians, who make up one of the largest ethno-national groups in London, are rallying behind Rishi Sunak. CNBC-TV18’s Sanjay Suri spoke to Indian-origin Britons and NRIs to get a sense of what they feel about the Prime Ministerial race.

Watch video for more.