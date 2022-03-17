The Global Eye: Experts discuss what can end the Russia-Ukraine conflict

The Russia-Ukraine war is in the fourth week and there is no easing in the Russian offensive. So is there a breakthrough in sight? What will it take for Russia to end this war and should we expect a peace deal anytime soon? To discuss this CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra spoke to Russian Journalist - Konstantin Von Eggert. He also spoke to Raymond Vickery, Senior Associate at The Centre for Strategic and International Studies; and Ash Jain, Director for democratic order, Scowcroft Strategy Initiative at the Atlantic Council.

The Russia-Ukraine war is in the fourth week and there is no easing in the Russian offensive. Several Ukrainian cities are under intense shelling by Russian troops. Ukraine has been repeatedly accusing Russia of killing civilians, over 3 million people have been displaced so far taking refuge in neighbouring countries.

Both sides have held multiple round of talks, in person as well as virtually. But all this has failed to arrive at a mutual agreement so far.

Last week, Russian President Putin had said there was a positive shift in talks. Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said the talks were becoming "more realistic".

While Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said there was "some hope for a compromise" hinting at Russia's demand for a neutral status for Ukraine.

