The Global Eye: Expert on USA’s strategy to deal with omicron

The Christmas and New Year period is something the world was desperately waiting for to unwind from the COVID fatigue, but the new omicron variant has played a major spoilsport becoming a dominant strain in many countries. CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra spoke to Dr Priya Sampathkumar, Infectious Disease Specialist at Mayo Clinic, USA to talk about USA's COVID blueprint.

The Christmas and New Year period is something the world was desperately waiting for to unwind from the COVID fatigue, but the new omicron variant has played a major spoilsport becoming a dominant strain in many countries. It has forced nations to impose lockdown and tighter curbs to prevent the spread of infection.

Meanwhile, a study by London's Imperial College showed the risk of hospitalisation due to omicron is 40 percent lower compared to the delta variant. This follows another study from South Africa that showed omicron cases are 80 percent less likely to be admitted in a hospital compared to other variants.

Amid this backdrop, what should be the right approach for countries to tackle the spread of COVID without impacting business activity? To discuss this CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra spoke to Dr Priya Sampathkumar, Infectious Disease Specialist at Mayo Clinic, USA to talk about USA's COVID blueprint.

For full interview, watch accompanying video...