‘Tang ping’ or ‘lying flat’ is a labour protest movement in China against the deeply ingrained culture of hard work and materialistic lifestyle. So why are people in China choosing to lie flat and what are its tenets? Reema Tendulkar tells you all about it.

‘Tang ping’ or ‘lying flat’ is a labour protest movement in China against the deeply ingrained culture of hard work and materialistic lifestyle.

So why are people in China choosing to lie flat and what are its tenets? Reema Tendulkar tells you all about it.

Watch video for more.