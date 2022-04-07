Sri Lanka Economic crisis: Political culture in the country needs to change, says Roshan Mahanama

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed a three member advisory group to assist government officials who are engaging with the International Monetary Fund to address the crisis. As per Reuters, the Sri Lankan foreign minister has said that the government is still in majority, and that there is no consensus over who can replace the President and the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, protests against the Sri Lankan government and the Rajapaksas have intensified as the nation grapples with a severe fuel and medicine crunch.

Reports say that Sri Lankan state-run hospitals are running short of essential medicines - a group of doctors protested on the streets of Colombo today highlighting the shortage of medicines. Sri Lanka imports around 80 percent of its medicine.

To discuss the Sri Lankan crisis, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Former Sri Lankan cricketer Roshan Mahanama.

