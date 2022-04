Medicines, milk powder, sugar, meat, oil, plastic, cotton, eggs, honey, Sri Lanka imports pretty much every essential item there is. And with the country's stark economic crisis resulting in depleting foreign reserves, the country is unable to import enough to meet its people's needs.

