Sri Lanka Economic crisis: Fuel shortage hits Colombo’s fishing community

The shortage of fuel in Sri Lanka has pretty much brought the island nation to a standstill. One of the hardest hit are the country's fishing community. Many are standing in queue for even 5 days to find fuel. Children are skipping school and entire families are standing in queue to find fuel for boats which is essential for their livelihood.

Sri Lanka's main opposition party has said that it would move a no-confidence motion in parliament if the Rajapaksa government does not take measures to mitigate the financial crisis. Ali Sabry who had earlier quit as finance minister less than a day after being appointed is back in office, he said he chose to continue as finance minister as no one was ready to take up the offer. Sabry will be heading government's negotiating team at the International Monetary Fund.

Meanwhile reports suggest that the island nation may run out of fuel by the end of April. Santia Gora reports from a fishing village on the outskirts of Colombo where hardships are becoming a daily norm.

