Sri Lanka's economy didn't reach on the verge of collapse overnight. It's a disaster that's been in the making for a few years now. While the COVID-19 pandemic carries some of the blame, a lot of it lies with the government's policies, many of which have been criticized for being misplaced and ill-conceived.

Sri Lanka's economy didn't reach on the verge of collapse overnight. It's a disaster that's been in the making for a few years now. While the COVID-19 pandemic carries some of the blame, a lot of it lies with the government's policies, many of which have been criticized for being misplaced and ill-conceived. CNBC-TV18's Santia Gora and Arundathi Ramanan report that a forced switch to organic farming was one such major factor.

Watch video for more.