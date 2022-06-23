Sri Lanka economic crisis: Agreement with IMF only lifeline to get out of the problem, says expert

The Sri Lankan economic crisis has worsened - Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has warned that their economy has completely collapsed, underscoring the urgency of arriving at an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Wickremesinghe said that they are trying to secure aid from the IMF and its global partners to stabilise the economy.

A nation of 22 million, Sri Lanka is battling shortages of food, electricity and fuel — while long queues have become a common sight outside fuel stations in several cities, reports say that rice has disappeared from shelves in many shops and supermarkets.

