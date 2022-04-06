Sri Lanka crisis: President Rajapaksa refuses to resign; nation reels from severe food, fuel shortage

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa remains defiant and refused to resign even after losing majority in the parliament. The government's chief whip told the parliament today that the President will not resign under any circumstances. CNBC-TV18’s Santia Gora reports on how serpentine queues outside fuel stations are a common sight with some citizens claiming that they have been camping outside fuel stations for 3 days.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa remains defiant and refused to resign even after losing majority in the parliament. The government's chief whip told the parliament today that the President will not resign under any circumstances.

The government withdrew the emergency with immediate effect last night - meanwhile, protests demanding the resignation of Rajapaksas intensified as the nation reels from a severe food and fuel crisis.

CNBC-TV18’s Santia Gora reports on how serpentine queues outside fuel stations are a common sight with some citizens claiming that they have been camping outside fuel stations for 3 days.

