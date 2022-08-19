Senior officials write open letter to Biden administration to supply more arms to Ukraine

Nearly 20 retired US officials have penned an open letter urging the US to arm Ukraine before it's too late. The senior officials say that they have been closely watching Moscow's Foreign Policy and the danger it poses to the US as well as its allies. The Ukraine war--they say--has reached a decisive moment and the US must ramp up the volume of arms it is dispatching to Ukraine.

While the Biden administration has given a substantial portion of military aid, it hasn't helped push back Russia forces. The letter adds US is reluctant to supply more fearing it may escalate the situation both on conventional and nuclear fronts.

This cautiousness as per these senior officials reduces the pressure on Moscow to stop the offensive in Ukraine and be open to negotiations.

To understand what is at stake for the US, the implications of this war, and the potential means to put an end to it, CNBC-TV18 spoke to John E Herbst, former US Ambassador to Ukraine.

