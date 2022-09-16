Leaders of eight nations including India, China, Russia and Pakistan gathered in Samarkand city of Uzbekistan for the Shanghai Co-Operation Organisation Summit (SCO). Speaking at the summit, Prime Minister Modi said he wants to transform India into a manufacturing hub. There was no bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Xi Jinping, however, China supported India as a host country for next year's SCO Summit.

This is the first meeting of the SCO members after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is also the first time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping came face-to-face after the deadly border clashes in 2020.

It was also the first time for Russia and China to hold bilateral talks since the Ukraine invasion. China said it will work together with Russia to become great global powers and inject stability and positive energy into a chaotic world. The Russian President thanked China for taking a balanced approach on the Ukraine invasion.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, KC Singh, Former Diplomat and Strategic Affairs Expert, said there is a slight disconnect between PM Modi’s message and what SCO is all about.

“Prime Minister Modi talking of India as an innovation hub, supply chain diversification, resilience etc, but how are you going to have supply chain resilience, if your relationship with Pakistan is not normal. If Article 370 abrogation is going to upend your relationship with Pakistan to the extent that the two Prime Ministers cannot meet, then how are you going to open up the space to India’s west? Pakistan will not allow you access to Central Asia. So there is a slight disconnect between Prime Minister’s message and what SCO is all about," Singh said.

Singh added that SCO was always about security. It was founded three months before the 9/11 attacks and it was a concern with Taliban’s control of Afghanistan, which created the SCO and then it has focused on terrorism and drugs coming out of Afghanistan. "However post-2001 after American’s arrived in Afghanistan, China brought in the infrastructure diversification issue. So are we on the same page as China? No,” Singh said.

According to Strategic Affairs Expert Brahma Chellaney, China is taking advantage of Russia to build an energy safety net which won't be subject to US interdiction.

“The Xi-Jinping-Putin meeting underscores the new global divide between the western bloc and the China-Russia axis. In fact the SCO symbolises the China-Russia axis as they were the founders of the summit. However the big takeaway from the SCO Summit is that the China-Russia axis may look solid but it is not that solid because China is seeking to pursue its own narrow interest. It is seeking to build energy security by taking advantage of the fact that Russia is diminishing its gas supplies to Europe and Europe is cutting off oil imports from Russia. So that allows China to build an energy safety net that will not be subject to US interdiction in any war scenario”, Chellaney said.

