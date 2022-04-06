Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskyy seeks more sanctions against Russia over Bucha killings; experts weigh-in

Russia is staring at fresh economic sanctions from western nations over the alleged killings of civilians in Ukraine’s Bucha. Speaking at the UN Security Council yesterday via video conferencing, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the killings at Bucha is but one of the many examples of Russian atrocities. He also called for an international tribunal similar to the Nuremberg trials of Nazis after the Second World War.

Speaking at the UN Security Council yesterday via video conferencing, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the killings at Bucha is but one of the many examples of Russian atrocities. He also called for an international tribunal similar to the Nuremberg trials of Nazis after the Second World War. Not just that, Zelenskky also hit out at the Security Council and said, “The UN Security Council exists, and security in the world doesn’t for anyone.”

Meanwhile satellite imagery of Bucha from 19 and 21st of March appears to show several bodies in exactly the same position as in the video footage and photos taken this weekend by Ukrainian troops.

India too condemned the killing of civilians in the Bucha and called for an independent investigation. Remember, India has so far refrained from condemning Russia for its invasion. External affairs minister S Jaishankar told the parliament that India is on the side of peace.

Meanwhile, President of EU Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen has also ordered another set of sanctions against Russia for the war crimes committed in Ukraine.

To discuss the road ahead for Russia Ukraine crisis, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Oleksiy Goncharenko, Member of Ukrainian Parliament; Heather Murdock, Correspondent at VOA; Tatiana Kukhareva, Russian Journalist and Alexander Khara of Centre of Defence Strategies and Ugo Astuto, EU Envoy to India.

