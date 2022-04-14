Russia-Ukraine war: US offers $800 million in military aid to Zelenskyy; experts discuss road ahead

The Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 50th day. Several cities continue to be under Russian control with reports of mass killings. US President Joe Biden has accused Russia of genocide and has extended USD 800 million in military assistance. The US will also be sending more weapons to Ukraine to help them stand up against the Russian invasion.

However Ukraine and President Zelenskyy have been saying that this is not enough and have called for an independent investigation into killings in Bucha.

To discuss this, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Anna Pyatetska, journalist from Voice of America and Oleksandra Matviichuk, Head at CCL, Ukraine.

Watch video for more.