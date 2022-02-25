Russia-Ukraine war: US imposes sanctions on Russian banks; no consensus on cutting off access to SWIFT payment system

Ukraine is under siege as Russian troops moved towards the capital city of Kyiv. Western countries have reacted with severe sanctions in a coordinated manner to cut off Russia from the global financial and trading system and restrict access to critical components like semiconductors.

Ukraine is under siege as Russian troops moved towards the capital city of Kyiv. Multiple explosions were heard in Kyiv as the city braces for a tank attack.

Western countries have reacted with severe sanctions in a coordinated manner to cut off Russia from the global financial and trading system and restrict access to critical components like semiconductors.

The United States has acted with a 9 step plan including freezing assets of 4 of Russia's largest banks and their access to the dollar. Restrictions on 13 Russian enterprises, sanctions on Russia's elite and restrictions on access to semiconductors and telecom equipment.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to growing calls for cutting off the country's access to the SWIFT payment system. But this is being considered as a last resort and there is no consensus yet.

US is also acting against Belarus for helping Russia invade Ukraine. Two major banks, defence firms, senior defence officials and some members of President Alexander Lukashenko's inner circle have been sanctioned as well.

The Russian troops have also captured the unused Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The significance of this is that it is 10 kms from the Belarus border and 108 kms from capital Kyiv. So that makes it the fastest invasion route via Belarus.

The worry is that if Chernobyl is impacted by the military operation, then there is a risk of radioactive pollution, risk of sensitive facilities being impacted and radiation dangers as well.

Watch video for more.