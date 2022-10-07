Russia-Ukraine war: Risk of nuclear escalation are real, says German Envoy

It has been 7 months since the Ukraine-Russia war began. Ukraine has recaptured territory which was under Russian control in both southern and eastern Ukraine. However Russian President refused to relent and stepped up the military offensive.

It has been seven months since the Russia invaded Ukraine and since then, Ukraine has recaptured territory which was under Russian control in both southern and eastern regions.

However Russian President Vladimir Putin refused to relent and in fact, stepped up the military offensive.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has warned about the risk of a nuclear armageddon for the first time since the Cold War.

Philipp Ackermann, German Envoy to India, believes the Russia-Ukraine conflict will not stop soon.

“It is a very difficult situation and this conflict is not going to stop soon, it will be with us for a long time,” Ackermann said.

He further added that the risk of nuclear escalation are real.

“The risk of nuclear escalation is real, but I don’t want to say that it is going to come. We have seen that President Putin is a gambler in the past couple of months, you don’t know what he has in his mind. However, with the situation deteriorating for the Russian side on the front, I would not ignore that he refers to the old threat that he has voiced a couple of times. So we are very worried right now.”

Watch video for more.