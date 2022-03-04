Russia-Ukraine war: Odds against Ukraine as they won't receive active military support from NATO, says Indian envoy

It's the second week of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Russian army is making advances in the south. They have control over the city of Kherson, they have seized the largest nuclear plant in Europe drawing widespread condemnation. The sanctions are also starting to bite Russian oligarchs. Russia's billionaires who are close to Putin have lost a whopping USD 80 billion in just over a week.

But, western intelligence suggests President Putin's war is not going according to plan. Large cities like Kharkiv and Kyiv have not fallen despite facing severe Russian bombardment. Ukraine's President Zelensky remains defiant posting daily updates on social media. Russia has confirmed it has lost about 500 soldiers so far in the war even as Ukraine claims that the loss is much higher.

The European Union has imposed some of the "harshest sanctions" on Russia. Several Russian banks have been banned from the SWIFT payment systems. Assets of many Russian oligarchs have been seized and there are restrictions imposed on trade with Russian entities.

The sanctions have also started to impact the Moscow Stock Exchange. The stock exchange has been closed since Monday. Russian Ruble too has sunk to a record low against the dollar and the Russian central bank doubled its interest rate to 20 percent.

But amidst all this, Kremlin has called on the Russian people to rally behind President Putin. In fact, President Putin has called on other countries to normalise relations with Russia adding that the country is ready to fulfill its economic obligations.

India continues to abstain from any voting at the United Nations condemning Russia for its actions. What do all these developments mean for India's relationship with both Russia and the west? Will the sanctions have any ripple effect on European nations as Russia is a major exporter to many European nations? To discuss this CNBC-TV18 spoke to Pankaj Saran, Indian Envoy to Russia, Former Deputy NSA and Ugo Astuto, EU Ambassador to India.

