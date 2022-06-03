Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow needs to come back to its senses and stop the aggression, says EU Ambassador to India

Today marks 100 days since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Since the invasion, thousands of civilians have lost their lives and millions have been forced to flee their own land. As many as 100 Ukrainian soldiers are dying every day and 20 percent of Ukrainian territory is now in Russian hands.

Since the invasion, thousands of civilians have lost their lives and millions have been forced to flee their own land. As many as 100 Ukrainian soldiers are dying every day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Luxembourg lawmakers.

Meanwhile, Kyiv has announced that Moscow is now in control of a fifth of Ukrainian territory including the Crimean peninsula and parts of the Donbas seized in 2014.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said that the prolonged war will take a heavy toll on the Ukrainian population.

He added that various countries are trying to bring about a ceasefire and find a political solution, but it is going to be tough as the aggression was unilaterally launched by Vladimir Putin and the solution is also in his hands.

EU Ambassador to India Ugo Astuto said that the impact of Russia-Ukraine war is already very huge. He said there is indiscriminate targeting of civilians and strong evidence of war crimes.

Astuto said the aggression launched by Putin is totally unjustified and Russia needs to "come back to its senses".

