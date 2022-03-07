Russia-Ukraine war may nudge central bankers to continue with accommodative stance: FICCI

Ukraine continues to burn as the Russian invasion enters the 12th day, with President Zelenskyy warning about a new wave of Russian attacks. Russia has said that it will hold fire and open humanitarian corridors to Russia and Belarus for civilians from Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv and Sumy. The Ukrainian government has slammed the move as an immoral stunt. To discuss the impact of war on Indian economy and road ahead for evacuation, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Brahma Chellaney, Strategic Expert and Subhrakant Panda, Vice President of FICCI.

He warned that Russia was planning to bomb Ukraine's major defense industry production sites, which are mostly located in heavily populated cities. As per the United Nations, at least 364 civilians have been killed and over 750 injured in Ukraine since the Russian offensive began last month.

Russia has said that it will hold fire and open humanitarian corridors to Russia and Belarus for civilians from Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv and Sumy. The Ukrainian government has slammed the move as an immoral stunt.

Meanwhile, around 600 Indian students are awaiting evacuation in Sumy, with is located in north-eastern Ukrainian city. CNBC-TV18 learns from sources in the government that Prime Minister Modi raised of issue of evacuation of Indians in Sumy during phone calls with Putin and Zelenskyy.

To discuss the impact of war on Indian economy and road ahead for evacuation, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Brahma Chellaney, Strategic Expert and Subhrakant Panda, Vice President of FICCI.

