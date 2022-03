Indian embassy has setup a camp office in Lviv and majority of Indian diplomats have moved there after fighting escalated in Kyiv.

Over the last few days there were plans to move Indian Embassy operations to Lviv and post yesterday's bombing of Kyiv news tower which was very close to the Indian embassy there is a possibility that the entire Indian embassy staff may move to Lviv.

