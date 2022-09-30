In a televised address Russian President Putin formally announced the annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and said this is the expression of the will of the people, and these areas will now be part of Russia forever.

In a televised address Russian President Putin formally announced the annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and said this is the expression of the will of the people, and these areas will now be part of Russia forever.

He also warned that Russia will use all available means to guard these regions. Putin urged Ukraine to come to the negotiating table but also said that Russia will not give up the newly incorporated regions.

The head of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen firmly rejected the recent referendums and annexation.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with his military chief to discuss further liberation of Russian-occupied Ukraine territory.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Daniel Fried, former US envoy to Poland said Putin has doubled his aggression as he isn't winning the war, "His offer of negotiations to the Ukrainians is no offer at all, it is a demand for their surrender."

Fried, however, believes that India can play an important role in convincing Putin to stand down.

"In his speech, Putin did implicitly threaten the use of nuclear weapons and India may have something to say about that. Narendra Modi was quite strong in Tashkent asking for peace. That was a good solid statement. So I think India can play an important role in convincing Putin to stand down if he can," he added.

Also, Guilherme Casaroes, professor of Political Science at Getulio Vargas University spoke about the upcoming Presidential elections in Brazil.

Watch the video for the entire discussion.