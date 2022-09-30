    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsworld News

    Russia Ukraine war: India can play an important role in convincing Putin to stand down, says former US Envoy

    videos | IST

    Russia Ukraine war: India can play an important role in convincing Putin to stand down, says former US Envoy

    Profile image
    By Parikshit Luthra   IST (Published)
    Mini

    In a televised address Russian President Putin formally announced the annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and said this is the expression of the will of the people, and these areas will now be part of Russia forever.

    In a televised address Russian President Putin formally announced the annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and said this is the expression of the will of the people, and these areas will now be part of Russia forever.
    He also warned that Russia will use all available means to guard these regions. Putin urged Ukraine to come to the negotiating table but also said that Russia will not give up the newly incorporated regions.
    The head of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen firmly rejected the recent referendums and annexation.
    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with his military chief to discuss further liberation of Russian-occupied Ukraine territory.
    In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Daniel Fried, former US envoy to Poland said Putin has doubled his aggression as he isn't winning the war, "His offer of negotiations to the Ukrainians is no offer at all, it is a demand for their surrender."
    Fried, however, believes that India can play an important role in convincing Putin to stand down.
    Also Read: Ukraine submitting 'accelerated application' to join NATO, says Zelenskyy after Putin signs treaties to annex Ukrainian regions
    "In his speech, Putin did implicitly threaten the use of nuclear weapons and India may have something to say about that. Narendra Modi was quite strong in Tashkent asking for peace. That was a good solid statement. So I think India can play an important role in convincing Putin to stand down if he can," he added.
    Also, Guilherme Casaroes, professor of Political Science at Getulio Vargas University spoke about the upcoming Presidential elections in Brazil.
    Watch the video for the entire discussion.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng