Russia-Ukraine war: How sanctions will impact Russia and world economy

A number of western sanctions have hit the Russian currency and the Russian people very hard.

The country's central bank has doubled key interest rates to 20 percent in order to halt the fall in the value of the Ruble. Ruble is now down to record 100 Rubles to a dollar - worst since 1998.

Long queues can be seen at ATMs across Russia as people fear breakdown of electronic banking. There is a ban on transferring foreign currency abroad. The country has made it mandatory for exporters to exchange 80 percent of their foreign currency proceeds for Rubles.

These restrictions could impact 1,50,000 tourist who are out of the country at the moment.

The war could trigger a food inflation in countries dependent on grains from Russia and Ukraine.

With Russia closing its air space to 36 nations, air freights could get more expensive as planes will have to take alternate routes.

To discuss the impact of sanctions on Russia and on world economy, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Ajai Malhotra, Former Indian Envoy to Russia; SC Garg, Former Secretary of Finance and Fred Weir, Special Correspondent at Christian Science Monitor.

