Russia-Ukraine war: Hope that talks with Russia will bring some positive result says Ukrainian Journalist

Civilian casualties are on the rise in war-ravaged Ukraine as Russia continues to pummel residential buildings, hospitals, convoy carrying medicine and food supplies. All this while the two nations continue to hold talks to hammer out a diplomatic solution to what has been Europe's worst humanitarian crisis in over three decades. Also the US Intelligence has suggested that Russia has sought aid from China. China has responded accusing US of spreading misinformation on the Ukraine issue with sinister intentions.

Also US Intelligence has claimed that Russia has asked China for military help and other assistance in its war against Ukraine. China has dismissed the allegation as misinformation - White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who is due to meet China's top diplomat in Rome today said that any nation trying to bail Russia out will have another thing coming their way. Beijing has so far not condemned Russia's attack and does not call it an invasion, but has urged a negotiated solution.

To discuss this CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra spoke to Kyrylo Loukerenko, Ukrainian Journalist, ED, Hromadske Radio, Sudarshan Raghavan of The Washington Post and Zorawar Daulet Singh, Adjunct Fellow, Institute Of Chinese Studies.

